    Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal to set screen on fire with simultaneous release of Telugu version of Drishyam 3: Reports

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    After the tremendous success of the first two Drishyam films, the makers are now preparing for the highly anticipated third instalment. Drishyam 3 is scheduled to begin filming in 2024, with plans to release both the Hindi and Malayalam versions simultaneously. The original Malayalam version, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, was released in 2013, and subsequent remakes in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi were followed by Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, and Ajay Devgn respectively. While the Malayalam and Telugu versions were streamed digitally, the second part of the Hindi remake enjoyed a blockbuster theatrical release in 2022, further fueling anticipation for Drishyam 3.

    According to reports, the Hindi and Malayalam writers are collaborating on the script for "Drishyam 3." The teams have cracked a basic core plot, which has been well-received by director Jeethu Joseph and his team. They are now working diligently to develop it into a compelling screenplay.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    The unique aspect of this release is that both versions of the film will be shot and released together across India. While viewers in Kerala will have the opportunity to watch the Malayalam version starring Mohanlal, audiences in other parts of the country can enjoy Ajay Devgn's Hindi rendition. There are even discussions about including the producers of the Telugu adaptation in this strategy for a simultaneous release.

     

    The decision to release all versions simultaneously stems from a desire to provide a spoiler-free experience for the audience. As the power of "Drishyam" lies in its suspense, the makers want to ensure that viewers get to enjoy the twists and turns without any prior knowledge. By releasing all versions on the same date, they aim to keep the storyline under wraps and allow everyone to experience the chills and thrills firsthand.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    Drishyam tells the compelling story of a man who embarks on a mission to protect his family from a series of threatening incidents. The franchise has garnered immense popularity and has been remade in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu, with different lead actors.
    Fans eagerly await the release of "Drishyam 3," which promises to deliver another enthralling cinematic experience. With the combined efforts of the Hindi and Malayalam teams, the film is expected to raise the bar even higher and provide a fitting finale to this acclaimed franchise.

