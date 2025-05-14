Bollywood starlet Rakul Preet Singh who was recently seen in Aiyaari with hunk Sidharth Malhotra has now been seen posing for a fashion magazine in hot numbers.

Rakul's latest photoshoot for the magazine Maxim went viral last week and now the video is taking the internet down. In the video, she is looking hawt that we cannot stop drooling over it and watch it again and again.

She also shared the pic on her Instagram page and captioned it, 'Sending you all a little love this Feb with my cover for @maxim India #rakulformaxim.' Flaunting a white monokini and a floral cape, Rakul has surely made us weak in our knees. With those haunting eyes and that spotless figure, the 27-year-old has finally arrived here to rule our hearts.

The actress debuted in Bollywood with the movie Yaariyan in which she stole the heart of her fans with her versatile acting and cute and beautiful looks. She is also known for her appearance in Southen movies like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Loukyam, Kick 2 and Bruce Lee - The Fighter.



She shared the pic on her Instagram page and captioned it, 'Sending you all a little love this Feb with my cover for @maxim India #rakulformaxim.'

Besides Aiyaari, Rakul Preet was last seen with Mahesh Babu in AR Murugadoss’ action-thriller, Spyder.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim India