The teaser for 'American Horror Story' Season 13 reveals a major crossover, bringing back characters like Twisty the Clown, Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), and Kai Anderson (Evan Peters). The new season will have 13 episodes and premieres Sept 24.

'American Horror Story: 13' Teaser and Returning Cast

The first teaser for the 13th season of 'American Horror Story' is here, and it brings back several familiar faces and characters from the horror series. The new season is set to bring together characters from across the show's earlier seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser features Twisty the Clown, played by John Carroll Lynch, from Season 4's 'Freak Show'. It also shows Evan Peters as Kai Anderson from 'Cult', Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon from 'Murder House', Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery from 'Coven'. The Rubber Man from 'Murder House' also makes an appearance in the teaser.

New Face in the Teaser

Paul Anthony Kelly, who was recently seen in Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette', is also seen in the teaser. In one scene, he appears in a bathtub with a snake, leaving fans guessing about his role in the new season.

Expansive Cast for the New Season

The new season will also feature Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari, Avantika, Jamie Brewer, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Mena Suvari, Zach Villa and John Waters.

Jessica Lange's Surprise Return and the Show's Future

Lange's return is one of the biggest surprises of the season. She left the series in 2015 after appearing in its first four seasons. Evan Peters had earlier said that he was "shocked" that Lange agreed to return.

Murphy also confirmed that the 13th season will not be the end of 'American Horror Story'. He told The Hollywood Reporter that work on Season 14 is already being discussed. "Season 13 is not the end; I'm working on season 14 as we speak in terms of, 'What's the idea?' and 'Who wants to be in it?,'" he said.

Murphy also said that Lange's return played an important part in his decision to make the new season. "It all started with Jessica [Lange] because Jessica, after we did the first four seasons, wanted to go off and do different things, which I understood completely. But I reached out to her thinking she would say no, and if she had said no, I probably wouldn't have done it," he shared.

Premiere Date and Episode Schedule

'American Horror Story: 13' will have 13 half-hour episodes. The season will premiere on September 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu. The first two weeks will feature three episodes each, followed by two episodes every Thursday before the finale on October 29.