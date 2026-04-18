Afghanistan bowler and Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy. He took to Instagram to share the news, revealing his son's name is 'Azlan'. Rashid is currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League for his team.

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy. On Saturday, Rashid took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Alhamdulillah Welcome to the world my little prince Keep us in your prayer," he captioned the post, sharing a glimpse of the new born. Rashid and his wife have named their son 'Azlan'.

Rashid Khan in IPL

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashid is currently busy playing for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. In five innings for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL season so far, he has taken six wickets at an average of 25.66, with best figures of 3/17. GT is at the fourth spot in the points table, beating three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets on Friday. GT will next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad on April 20. (ANI)