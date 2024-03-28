Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring

On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took to Instagram to reveal that they are now engaged and dropped a picture showing their engagement ring.

On Wednesday, March 27, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were reported to have married at Telangana's Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple. Despite being sighted together on multiple occasions, the suspected pair has refrained from discussing their relationship status in public. Their marriage was largely confirmed when Aditi Rao Hydari skipped the release date announcement for her next Netflix series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But dismissing the marriage rumours, the couple took to Instagram to reveal that they are engaged.

The picture

Aditi has shared an engagement photo with Siddharth and in the picture they are seen hugging and Aditi is wearing a diamond ring. Siddharth wears a gold band on his ring finger with magenta embellishments. Sharing the picture she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari first met Telugu actor Siddharth on the shoot of the 2021 film Maha Samudram. Although the action-romance directed by Ajay Bhupathi did not go well with the public, it prepared the door for Aditi and Siddharth's love story. They reportedly fell in love on set during the session.

They may not have been open about their equation, but they have certainly treated fans to countless social media escapades. However, the duo's outstanding dancing performance on the 2021 hit song Tum Tum from the film Enemy went viral in 2023, fueling relationship rumors. Siddharth wrote a nice poem for Aditi's 37th birthday in October of that year. He addressed her as his “partner” for the first time.