Entertainment

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Orhan Awatramani, called Orry, requires no introduction. The social media superstar is well-known for her friendship and partying with Bollywood's top stars.

Image credits: Social media

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

However, everyone wonders what Orry does for a living. Even though Orry states that he is a 'liver, ' people frequently inquire about his source of money. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Orry recently spoke with Forbes India about his major source of income and how he offers 'joy' to people by attending events.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

"I'm focusing on sharing joy right now. "These appearances are currently my main source of income," he said.

Image credits: Instagram

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Orry further said that he receives between Rs 15 and 30 lakh for attending such gatherings. "I am paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh for weddings"

Image credits: Instagram

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

"They want me to come as a friend of the groom or someone else rather than as a guest. So, my audience keeps me afloat, and they want me to attend their events," he explained.

Image credits: Instagram

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

Previously, Orry went on Bigg Boss 17 and informed Salman Khan that he earns between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs merely to pose for photos.

Image credits: our own

What is Orry's primary source of income? Here's what he REVEALED

"I am paid to have photos taken at events with the pose I perform and upload them. "I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night," he claimed, surprising Salman.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One