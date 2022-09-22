Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of the victim in the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep. The victim had filed a plea seeking transfer of the trial to another lower court.

The single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman A rejected the plea in which the victim alleged that Dileep, the eighth out of the 10 accused in the case, had close ties to the trial judge -- Honey M Varghese and her husband.

Furthermore, the Kerala high court also denied her plea not to publish details of the order dismissing her petition. The victim has alleged that if the lower court was not changed, she would not get justice and the trial would not be fair.

In 2018, it was on the victim's plea that the Kerala high court set up a special court with a woman judge; the trial commenced two years later in 2020. Furthermore, she also alleged that there were several instances where the Special Public Prosecutor in the case was not able to proceed with the trial. She also alleged that there were persistent and repeated attempts on Dileep's part to intimidate and influence the witnesses. She also filed other grievances against the judge of the trial court judge saying that various other demands and requests of the prosecution including its plea to cancel Dileep's bail were declined.

The victim, an actress who predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours in 2017. The 10 accused had forced their way into the vehicle in which the victim was abducted on the night of February 17 and had later escaped in a busy area. According to the prosecution, the entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress.

