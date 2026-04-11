Actor Arya has opened up about his time shooting for the film 'Naan Kadavul'. He claimed that around 40% of the sadhus in Varanasi are actually criminals hiding from the law after committing serious crimes.

Tamil actor Arya, a familiar face for Malayali audiences, has been a mainstay in the industry for decades. The actor, who is originally from Kerala, is now gearing up for his next big film, ‘Mr. X’, which also stars Manju Warrier in a lead role. While he has played many characters, his role in the award-winning film 'Naan Kadavul' remains one of his most challenging. Now, Arya is sharing some shocking experiences from the film's shoot.

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The shooting took place in Varanasi. Arya revealed that while about 60% of the sadhus there might be genuine, the remaining 40% are often criminals hiding in plain sight. He made these revelations in an interview with the Tamil YouTube channel, Cineulagam.

Here's what Arya said:

"When we were shooting for 'Naan Kadavul', we went to Varanasi. The place was full of fake sadhus. Many of them are people who have committed crimes, even murder, and are now living there in hiding. I'd say about 60% of the sadhus are real. But the other 40% are fake swamis. Many are criminals."

"If you ask some of them for their name, they'll just say 'Swami'. They don't have a proper name. No ration card, no ID card, no PAN card—nothing at all. They are basically criminals who come there to lie low for three or four years and then leave!"

"We once went to shoot during the Kumbh Mela. The police there warned us. They said, 'Listen, we are only 50,000 policemen here, and we have normal guns. The people inside are carrying AK-47s. So, be very careful while you shoot.' That's the situation over there. You'll find all sorts of people everywhere."