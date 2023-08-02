Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60

60-year-old actor Mohan allegedly passed away earlier today. In Tamil film, the actor is well known for his humorous parts.

According to reports, the actor Mohan died away early today, August 2, 2023. The comedian-turned-actor was 60 years old. He has appeared in numerous popular Tamil films for many years. Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal are two of his most well-known compositions.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

Mohan is a native of the Salem district's Mettur. According to reports, the actor had trouble finding film roles. He was reportedly discovered deceased this morning on Periya Ratha Veethi. According to rumours, an autopsy on Mohan's body has been requested by the police at the Madurai Government Hospital.Mohan's body will reportedly be transported to Salem, where he was born, following a post-mortem. According to reports, the actor has five sisters and two brothers.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said