Aamir Khan praised the box office success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' at the IFFD 2026. He also spoke about his own film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', being screened at the inaugural festival organised by the DTTDC in New Delhi.

Director Aditya Dhar's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues its strong run at the box office, and actor Aamir Khan has now sent his best wishes to the team as the film keeps drawing large crowds to theatres.

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Speaking on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Aamir said he has been hearing only "praises" about the film's performance and success. While speaking to the media at the festival, the '3 Idiots' actor said, "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."

About 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has been doing exceptionally well since its release. It began with paid previews on March 18 and has continued to attract packed theatres. Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.

Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Aamir also spoke about his own film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being screened at the festival. Sharing his happiness about the "first year" of the festival and the opportunity to connect with audiences, he said, "It's a real pleasure that our film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival. And I think this is the first year of the festival? First time, yeah. And I'm really happy that our film is being screened here. It's a film that Prasanna has directed and both of us are very happy and proud of the film and what it says. And it gives us an opportunity to interact with audiences over here, which I think mostly are young films."

International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD)

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, will offer a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. (ANI)