    Aadujeevitham OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's HIT film

    Aadujeevitham OTT Rights: Blessy wrote, directed, and co-produced the Malayalam survival drama film "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" (OTT Rights). This multinational co-production includes firms from India and the United States. "Aadujeevitham" will be released in cinemas on March 28, 2024, and promises to be a riveting cinematic experience.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    "Aadujeevitham" is a film version of Benyamin's famous 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham," which was inspired by actual events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant worker forced into servitude as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

    The film went through a lengthy production period beginning in 2009, with Blessy showing interest in adapting Aadujeevitham after finding the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast the same year, and in 2009, Blessy began negotiating with Benyamin and working on the script. However, budgetary restrictions slowed major development. Blessy worked for years to find a producer, and in 2015, she was successful, propelling the project ahead. Jimmy Jean-Louis, Steven Adams, and Blessy himself served as producers. A. R. Rahman created the film's original soundtrack and songs.

    Also Read: Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India

    Filming took place in phases from March 2018 to July 2022, encompassing six schedules in the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with additional sequences shot in Kerala, India. From March to May 2020, the group was forced to spend 70 days in the Jordanian desert because to COVID-19 pandemic limitations. They were eventually evacuated to India by the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation programme. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

    Suriya was first picked and contacted to play Najeeb, and Blessy discussed the part with him. However, due to his hectic schedule and prior obligations, he declined. Prithviraj subsequently decided to play the character while filming Pokkiri Raja (2010) in 2008.

    Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

    Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life): OTT release
    According to Friday Matinee, the film 'Aadujeevitham' has obtained a hefty OTT (Over-the-Top) and satellite contract, marking a significant milestone for the Malayalam survival drama. Blessy directed the film based on Benyamin's renowned novel, which is presently performing very well at the box office. With this lucrative arrangement in place, 'Aadujeevitham' is set to reach a larger audience via digital platforms and television networks following its theatrical run, boosting its influence among consumers.

    About Aadujeevitham
    The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni.

    The film was written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy. Sunil K. S. handled the cinematography, A. Sreekar Prasad did the editing, and A. R. Rahman created the musical score. Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams oversaw the production under the umbrellas of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.

