Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Aadujeevitham's trailer caused controversy due to a liplock scene involving Amala Paul and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a subsequent interview, Amala replied to the criticism, noting that the scene was required for the film's plot and was done correctly.

A few weeks back, the first trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham was released. Aadujeevitham is the movie version of Benyamin's highly acclaimed novel 'The Goat Days' of the same name by director Blessy. According to reports, the film is based on an actual incident and examines the issue of contemporary slavery.

The three-minute teaser, which has amazing graphics, introduces the spectator to Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Keralite migrant labourer who left his family and village to find employment. However, to survive, he is forced to herd goats in the Saudi Arabian desert. In his journey for escape, he is joined by Jean-Louis' Ibrahim. The trailer highlights Prithviraj's incredible growth into Najeeb. To suit the character in the survival thriller, the actor shed almost 24 kilogrammes.

Aadujeevitham was shot in Algeria, Jordan, and India. After the film's filming was over, Prithviraj posted a few photos from the set and said, "14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic...one spectacular vision!"

Amala Paul is featured in the film Aadujeevitham playing the role of Najeeb Mohammad's (Prithviraj Sukumaran) wife. AR Raghuman wrote the soundtrack for the film, and Oscar-winning sound designer Rasul Pookutty also worked on it.

The movie trailer has also caused debate because of a liplock moment with Amala Paul and Prithviraj. Amala Paul replied to the criticism in a subsequent interview, noting that the sequence was required for the film's plot and was done correctly.

To recall, Amala Paul's last film Aadai sparked outrage when she was shown naked in a scene. The sequence was also one of the most talked-about in Tamil films, as Amala Paul bravely took on the role as the script demanded. Aadujeevitham is a film that genuinely depicts the difficulties that individuals experience in challenging conditions. Thanks to its superb cast and staff, the film promises to be an emotional and dramatic experience for the spectator.

Aadujeevitham, filmed in 3D, is intended to have a world debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is expected to be shown in theatres worldwide in the latter half of 2023.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Aadujeevitham.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul had a cameo role in the Bollywood film Bholaa, a Hindi version of the megahit Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa had Ajay Devgn in the major role. She has two further films in the works: Dvija and Adho Andha Paravai Pola.