Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Aadujeevitham's trailer caused controversy due to a liplock scene involving Amala Paul and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a subsequent interview, Amala replied to the criticism, noting that the scene was required for the film's plot and was done correctly. 

    Aadujeevitham controversy: Amala Paul talks about her lip lock scene with Prithviraj Sukumaran RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    A few weeks back, the first trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham was released. Aadujeevitham is the movie version of Benyamin's highly acclaimed novel 'The Goat Days' of the same name by director Blessy. According to reports, the film is based on an actual incident and examines the issue of contemporary slavery.

    The three-minute teaser, which has amazing graphics, introduces the spectator to Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Keralite migrant labourer who left his family and village to find employment. However, to survive, he is forced to herd goats in the Saudi Arabian desert. In his journey for escape, he is joined by Jean-Louis' Ibrahim. The trailer highlights Prithviraj's incredible growth into Najeeb. To suit the character in the survival thriller, the actor shed almost 24 kilogrammes.

    Aadujeevitham was shot in Algeria, Jordan, and India. After the film's filming was over, Prithviraj posted a few photos from the set and said, "14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic...one spectacular vision!"

    Amala Paul is featured in the film Aadujeevitham  playing the role of Najeeb Mohammad's (Prithviraj Sukumaran) wife. AR Raghuman wrote the soundtrack for the film, and Oscar-winning sound designer Rasul Pookutty also worked on it.

    The movie trailer has also caused debate because of a liplock moment with Amala Paul and Prithviraj. Amala Paul replied to the criticism in a subsequent interview, noting that the sequence was required for the film's plot and was done correctly. 

    To recall, Amala Paul's last film Aadai sparked outrage when she was shown naked in a scene. The sequence was also one of the most talked-about in Tamil films, as Amala Paul bravely took on the role as the script demanded. Aadujeevitham is a film that genuinely depicts the difficulties that individuals experience in challenging conditions. Thanks to its superb cast and staff, the film promises to be an emotional and dramatic experience for the spectator.

    Aadujeevitham, filmed in 3D, is intended to have a world debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is expected to be shown in theatres worldwide in the latter half of 2023.
    The makers are yet to announce the release date of Aadujeevitham.

    Meanwhile, Amala Paul had a cameo role in the Bollywood film Bholaa, a Hindi version of the megahit Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa had Ajay Devgn in the major role. She has two further films in the works: Dvija and Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere vma

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

    Viral 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video) RBA

    Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    Badshah apologises for 'Sanak', says will change it after backlash over 'objectionable' lyrics on Shiva

    Badshah apologises for ‘Sanak’, says will change it after backlash over ‘objectionable’ lyrics on Shiva

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said vma

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech Here is what we know gcw

    iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know

    Jalabhishek in Ayodhya Water from 155 rivers across globe offered to Ram Mandir WATCH gcw

    'Jalabhishek' in Ayodhya: Water from 155 rivers across globe offered to Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, KKR vs CSK: Ajinkya Rahane reveals how MS Dhoni leadership has allowed him to express himself-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane reveals how CSK and MS Dhoni's leadership has allowed him to express himself

    SC rejects plea to capture wild tusker 'Arikomban' again anr

    SC rejects plea to capture wild tusker 'Arikomban' again

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon