    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 2: Prithviraj starrer mints over Rs 14 crore in 2 days

    Directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life portrays Najeeb's harrowing journey as he longs to escape and return home. The movie made box office history on its opening day with the Malayalam version alone earning Rs 6.50 crore.
     

    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham (internationally released as The Goat Life) earned both positive reviews and remarkable recording results. The survival drama impressively earns Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India on Thursday (Mar 28), setting new benchmarks

    According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.50 crore at the box office on Friday, resulting in an aggregate income of Rs 14.10 crore across all languages in India. The total revenue was Rs 11.82 crore for Malayalam, Rs 0.09 crore for Kannada, Rs 1.2 crore for Tamil, Rs 0.9 crore for Telugu, and Rs 0.09 crore for Hindi.

    In terms of net opening day collections in Kerala, Aadujeevitham has scored one of the biggest openings in the state.

    Directed by National Award-winning director Blessy, "Aadujeevitham" stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel "Goat Days" by Benyamin. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also featured in pivotal roles.

    "Aadujeevitham" depicts the true story of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who migrated to the Gulf in the early 1990s in search of work. However, he finds himself enslaved, herding goats in the desert with minimal food and water. The film chronicles his harrowing journey as he yearns to escape and return home.
     

