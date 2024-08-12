Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date

    Malayalam cinema's evergreen class "Manichitrathazhu" is all set to hit theatres in 4K format on August 17. The psychological thriller, directed by Fazil and starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, and Mohanlal, has been remastered in 4K Dolby Atmos and promises to captivate audiences once again with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is out now! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Get ready for a cinematic treat as the iconic Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu" returns to theatres in a stunning 4K format! The psychological thriller, which has remained a beloved classic since its release in 1993, promises to captivate audiences once again with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and memorable soundtrack.

    Also Read: Sara Ali Khan turns 29: 7 movies of the 'Pataudi Princess'

    Directed by Fazil, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Shobana, Suresh Gopi, and Mohanlal, and is widely regarded as a landmark film in Malayalam cinema. Shobana's powerful performance as Ganga, a woman struggling with dissociative identity disorder, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi have taken to social media to share the trailer of this timeless classic.  

    The 2.38 minute trailer gives a glimpse of the movie's setting and later introduces the lead characters, Ganga (played by Shobana) and her husband Nakulan (played by Suresh Gopi), who move into their ancestral home in Kerala, and Dr. Sunny Joseph (played by Mohanlal), who come to solve the out-of-the-ordinary mystery at the Madampalli mansion. 

    The film's remastering in 4K Dolby Atmos promises to enchance the details and bring rich cinematography to life for both old fans and new audiences. Hyped by the trailer, the audiences are hoping to experience 'Manichitrathazhu' in a whole new way later this week on August 17. Apart from the lead trio, the movie's supporting characters include Thambi (Nedumudi Venu), Unnithan (Innocent), Bhasura Kunjamma (KPAC Lalitha), Sridevi (Vinaya Prasad), Kattuparamban (Kuthiravattam Pappu), Dasappan Kutty (KB Ganesh Kumar), Alli (Rudra), Chandu (Sudheesh), Prof. Mahadevan (Sridhar) and many others.

    Also Read: 'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership ATG

    'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car RKK

    Khushi Kapoor buys Rs 2.55 crore Mercedes G 400 D, know all about the car

    Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival ATG

    'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO RKK

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House 

    Recent Stories

    Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer vkp

    BREAKING: Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi

    RG Kar Hospital to Burdwan-7 top medical colleges in Kolkata RBA EAI

    RG Kar Hospital to Burdwan-7 top medical colleges in Kolkata

    Tungabhadra dam chainlink repair work takes five more days says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    ‘Tungabhadra dam’s chainlink repair work takes five more days’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon