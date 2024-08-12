Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan turns 29: 7 movies of the 'Pataudi Princess'

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan paired along with Vicky Kaushal for this heartfelt romantic movie

Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with this romantic drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, set against the backdrop of the Kedarnath floods

Simmba

In this action film directed by Rohit Shetty, Sara starred opposite Ranveer Singh, playing a supporting role in the story of a corrupt cop who reforms

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film features Sara in a dual role, exploring love stories across different timelines

Coolie No. 1 (2020)

A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, this comedy directed by David Dhawan stars Sara alongside Varun Dhawan

Atrangi Re (2021)

- In this film directed by Aanand L. Rai, Sara plays a complex role in a love triangle that involves a unique storyline, starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Gaslight (2023)

This thriller, directed by Pawan Kriplani, features Sara in a suspenseful narrative involving a mysterious disappearance

