'12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more

Medha Shankr, 12th Fail actress, expressed gratitude on Instagram for the film's success. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the UPSC-themed movie starring Vikrant Massey has become a 2023 hit. Medha, who played IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, thanked fans and announced the film's 12th-week run. The acclaimed movie is an Oscars 2024 nominee and available on Disney+ Hotstar

On January 14, actress Medha Shankr, who played the role of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi in the film '12th Fail,' took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude to fans for the massive success of the movie. Despite facing setbacks academically, Medha has become an integral part of the film's success.

In a video shared on Instagram, Medha is seen wearing a white traditional outfit as she extends love and appreciation to the audience. In her heartfelt message, she states, 'It’s not 'our' film #12thFail anymore, it’s YOURS! Thank you for the unprecedented love you’ve shown us. #12thFail is still running in theatres in its 12th week! Please go watch it in a theatre near you and experience this magical film on a big screen with your friends and family! Aap sabhi ko dher sara pyaar Thank you for everything.'

'12th Fail,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The film revolves around the journey of UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. Medha Shankr portrays the character of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, while Vikrant Massey impeccably essays the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

ALSO READ: 'Fighter' trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush

The narrative skillfully captures the struggles faced by millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. Simultaneously, it serves as a biographical drama chronicling the inspiring life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose to the position of an IPS officer despite battling poverty.

'12th Fail' has garnered widespread acclaim and attention on social media, emerging as one of the most successful films of 2023. The movie has been submitted as an independent nomination to the Oscars 2024, attesting to its critical acclaim. Notable personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and other celebrities have praised the film on various social media platforms.

For those who haven't experienced the film yet, '12th Fail' is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.