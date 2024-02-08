12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 7, 2024. The couple took to their respective social media accounts to share the joyous news with their followers, posting a heartwarming image of their hands intertwined with their newborn's tiny hand. The caption accompanying the image expressed their overflowing happiness and love at the arrival of their son, signed off by both Sheetal and Vikrant.

The announcement came after the couple celebrated their impending parenthood with a baby shower party on December 12. Sheetal Thakur shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram, showcasing her radiant appearance in a forest green strappy slip dress while Vikrant complemented her in a soft pink shirt paired with white pants. The party featured a forest-themed cake adorned with adorable animal frosting, adding to the charm of the occasion.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's journey to parenthood marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which began in 2015. After nearly seven years together, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony in February 2022, captivating fans with glimpses of their dreamy nuptials that went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey continues to bask in the success of his recent film, "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which garnered widespread acclaim and adoration from audiences. Reports suggest that Vikrant is set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his next project, a web series helmed by director Amir Satyaveer Singh, who previously assisted Hirani. While initially, there were speculations of Hirani teaming up with actor Ranbir Kapoor, the director has shifted focus to this upcoming venture, with Vikrant Massey slated to lead the cast.