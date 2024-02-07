Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here

    Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios have teamed together for their third action-adventure film.

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios have teamed together for their third action-adventure film. They have also posted the same on their social media accounts, which has generated a lot of interest among fans. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is one of the country's largest film production organizations. They have produced some of the most engaging films and web series for the viewers. Now, adding another wing to its aim of creating fascinating content, they have the latest news of the third collaboration between them.

    Also read: Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    Announcement post

    Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered blockbusters such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is preparing the highly anticipated DON 3 and Jee Le Zaraa. Baweja Studios' creators have delivered many theatrical blockbusters such as Dilwale, Diljale, Qayamat, and "Chaar Sahibzaade," leaving an unforgettable impression on the cinematic world. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer RBA

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on RBA

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on

    Vedaa John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out RBA

    Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name RKK

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

    Karan Johar shares pictures from his children Yash, Roohi's birthday celebration; pens emotional note RKK

    Karan Johar shares pictures from his children Yash, Roohi's birthday celebration; pens emotional note

    Recent Stories

    After EC order Sharad Pawar NCP faction gets a new name gcw

    Sharad Pawar gets a new name for his party - 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar'

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world avv

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer RBA

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    cricket New Zealand goes top of WTC points table after convincing win over South Africa; India drop to 3rd position osf

    New Zealand goes top of WTC points table after convincing win over South Africa; India drop to 3rd position

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon