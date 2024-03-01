100 most powerful Indians of 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes 27th spot, becomes the only actor within 30 ranking

The release of the List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 has once again emphasized Shah Rukh Khan's unprecedented power, as he is the only actor/film celebrity within the top 30 rankings. Beyond mere stardom, Shah Rukh Khan has left an indelible impression on both hearts and box offices. His outstanding ranking of 27th on the list of the 100 most powerful Indians in 2024 reflects his long-term impact and unparalleled influence.

Shah Rukh Khan's rise from Bollywood sensation to global celebrity has been nothing short of spectacular. For decades, King Khan has ruled the entertainment industry, mesmerizing audiences around the world with his magnetic presence and incomparable talent. His current string of triumphs with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki not only underlines his star power but has also revitalized the Hindi film industry, bringing fans back to theaters in droves to enjoy his films. Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation takes the 26 spot.

With each award, Shah Rukh Khan cements his position as one of the country's most adored figures, whose influence across borders and generations. As he continues to fascinate audiences with his charisma and brilliance, his inclusion among the most powerful Indians of 2024 is an appropriate tribute to his unrivaled contributions to the entertainment industry.