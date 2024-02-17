Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    Riyas Shereef's 'Thundu,' starring Biju Menon, isn't one of those films with a simple premise; ​it's intricate and layered.

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

    The Malayalam comedy-drama film 'Thundu' hit the theatres on February 16, 2024, and has been receiving mixed responses. The film is directed by Riyas Shereef and stars the talented Biju Menon. The film follows the adventures of a constable as he navigates through a series of unexpected challenges while striving for a promotion. Here are 7 reasons why you should watch the film. 

    1. With a refreshing blend of humor, heart, and relatable human experiences, 'Thundu' captivates audiences from start to finish. At its core, the movie revolves around the constable's aspirations for advancement within the police force. However, his dreams are soon derailed by a whirlwind of absurd predicaments. What sets this film apart is its unique combination of humor and sincerity in tackling these challenges.
    2. Biju Menon delivers a standout performance, infusing the constable character with a perfect blend of comedic timing and emotional depth. His portrayal resonates with viewers, capturing the essence of the everyman's struggles and triumphs.
    3. Director Riyas Shereef demonstrates a keen understanding of human nature, skillfully weaving moments of laughter and poignancy throughout the film. 
    4. The screenplay is filled with witty dialogue and clever situational comedy, ensuring an engaging experience for the audience.
    5. The supporting cast also shines, with each actor bringing their charm and charisma to the narrative. Whether it's the constable's quirky colleagues or the colorful characters he encounters, every member of the ensemble adds richness to the story.
    6. Visually, "Thundu" is a treat for the eyes, with vibrant cinematography showcasing the beauty of the Kerala landscape. From bustling city streets to serene countryside vistas, the setting provides a perfect backdrop for the heartfelt story.
    7. What truly sets 'Thundu' apart is its ability to balance laughter and emotion. While it offers plenty of hilarious moments, it also touches upon themes of friendship, perseverance, and staying true to oneself.

    Also read: Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    In conclusion, 'Thundu' is a charming and uplifting film that entertains and inspires in equal measure. With its endearing characters, witty humor, and heartfelt message, it's a must-watch for anyone in need of a good laugh and a reminder of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to be thoroughly entertained by this delightful cinematic gem.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brahmayugam 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy NIR

    'Bramayugam': 7 reasons to watch this Mammootty starrer folklore fantasy

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many RKK

    Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reveals how the temple gave employment to many

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19 RKK

    Suhani Bhatnagar who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' passes away aged 19

    Sandalwood star 'Yash' spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS vkp

    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Dharmendra upset over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's separation; asks them to reconsider for children ATG

    Dharmendra upset over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's separation; asks them to reconsider for children

    Recent Stories

    List of former chief ministers who quit the Congress party

    From Ashok Chavan to Pema Khandu, Ex-CMs who quit Congress

    What is fluid accumulation? Condition that Suhani Bhatnagar died from RKK

    What is fluid accumulation? Condition that Suhani Bhatnagar died from

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot snt

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts SEXY body in read shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed! RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts SEXY body in read shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed!

    Modi will be killed in 2-3 years dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

    'Modi will be killed in 2-3 years...' dangerous threat from Punjab 'farmer' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon