'Sister bonding': Pearle Maaney shares heartwarming pics of her daughters; Check

The latest photos shared by Pearle Maaney on social media, featuring their daughter Nitara sleeping peacefully on her sister Nilu's lap, have been creating a buzz. Pearle captioned the photo as 'Safe in her sister's arms,' evoking warmth and affection among their followers.

Fans have been celebrating every milestone in the lives of Pearle Maaney and Sreenish, from their love story to marriage and the birth of their children. Their journey has garnered immense attention from fans, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples.

The photos shared by Pearle Maaney of her daughters have been warmly received by fans, garnering numerous comments and likes. One comment humorously suggests that the children need to start walking so that they can change houses, indicating the joyous chaos that comes with parenthood.

Pearle gave birth to baby Nitara in January. Pearly had shared photos of her daughter's naming ceremony. Many fans are waiting for every update on Pearly and her family.

Pearle celebrated her second pregnancy and the birth of the baby just like the first baby. Videos of valakappu, baby showers, hospital bag packing, baby's birth, naming, threading, etc. were shared on her YouTube channel. Pearl also shared the joy of Nitara's birth through her ew YouTube vlog.