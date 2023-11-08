Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty shares Kareena Kapoor Khan's new poster, calls her 'sweet, 'hardworking'

    Sharing Kareena Kapoor Khan's new poster from the film, he recalled how the two first worked together in 2007 and so far have given 3 blockbusters. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming 'Singham Again' which will be a multi-starrer Rohit Shetty film. Ahead of the film's release, Rohit shared a poster of Kareena where she is looking fierce holding a gun. Sharing the poster he recalled how the two first worked together in 2007 and so far have given 3 blockbusters. 

    The poster

    Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet the strength behind Singham…Avni Bajirao Singham… We first worked together in 2007… 3 blockbusters till now 'Golmaal Returns', 'Golmaal 3', 'Singham Returns'. And now working on our fourth project… 'Singham Again'… 16-year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet, and hardworking."

    'Singham Again'

    'Singham Again' is directed by Rohit Shetty and promises to be a star-studded affair. After revealing Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar's first looks from the film, Ajay Devgn and the team have now revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan's first-look poster as Avni Singham.

    With three of his major films, 'Singham', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi', starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty has constructed a cop universe in Bollywood. In 'Singham Again', the three superstars will reunite. Rohit Shetty began filming the film in September of this year, with a mahurat shot at YRF studios in Mumbai. During the puja ceremony, the filmmaker was joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

    The film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024. 

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
