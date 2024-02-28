'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post

In a recent announcement, actor Dhanush revealed that veteran Tamil actor Saravanan is set to play a pivotal role in his upcoming directorial venture, 'Raayan.' Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, Dhanush shared a captivating monochromatic image of Saravanan from the film, wherein the actor is depicted sitting on a chair with a contemplative posture, framed by raindrops.

Dhanush expressed his excitement by captioning the post, "Saravanan sir from Raayan," thereby introducing yet another significant addition to the ensemble cast of his milestone 50th film.

About 'Raayan'

'Raayan' boasts an impressive lineup of actors, including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Penned by Dhanush himself, the film is anticipated to unfold as a compelling gangster drama, set against the gritty backdrop of North Madras. Rumors abound that Dhanush will portray the lead character, a former gangster turned cook.

Before Saravanan's announcement, Dhanush had already revealed the first looks of Aparna Balamurali and Prakash Raj, lauding their talents and contributions to the project. Dhanush's directorial prowess was first showcased in 'Pa Paandi,' starring Rajkiran and Revathi, and now he's all set to helm 'Raayan' with Sun Pictures backing the project. While the release date remains undisclosed, anticipation continues to mount for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.