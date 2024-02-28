Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post

    Veteran Tamil actor Saravanan has joined the cast of actor Dhanush’s second directorial film ‘Raayan’.

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    In a recent announcement, actor Dhanush revealed that veteran Tamil actor Saravanan is set to play a pivotal role in his upcoming directorial venture, 'Raayan.' Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, Dhanush shared a captivating monochromatic image of Saravanan from the film, wherein the actor is depicted sitting on a chair with a contemplative posture, framed by raindrops.

    The post

    Dhanush expressed his excitement by captioning the post, "Saravanan sir from Raayan," thereby introducing yet another significant addition to the ensemble cast of his milestone 50th film.

    About 'Raayan'

    'Raayan' boasts an impressive lineup of actors, including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Penned by Dhanush himself, the film is anticipated to unfold as a compelling gangster drama, set against the gritty backdrop of North Madras. Rumors abound that Dhanush will portray the lead character, a former gangster turned cook.

    Before Saravanan's announcement, Dhanush had already revealed the first looks of Aparna Balamurali and Prakash Raj, lauding their talents and contributions to the project. Dhanush's directorial prowess was first showcased in 'Pa Paandi,' starring Rajkiran and Revathi, and now he's all set to helm 'Raayan' with Sun Pictures backing the project. While the release date remains undisclosed, anticipation continues to mount for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH) vkp

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Video Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH RBA

    Video: Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH

    BREAKING: Former IAS officer, Sandalwood actor K Shivram suffers cardiac arrest vkp

    BREAKING: Former IAS officer, Sandalwood actor K Shivram suffers cardiac arrest

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reached Jamnagar (VIDEO) RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reaches Jamnagar (VIDEO)

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance RKK

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance

    Recent Stories

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024 avv

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH) vkp

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case AJR

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case

    Video Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH RBA

    Video: Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter in Munnar

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon