'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date

Mohanlal took to the X platform (previously Twitter) to share the film's poster and release date.

'Neru', Mohanlal's highly anticipated legal drama, is set for a global release on December 21, 2023, and it is generating excitement among fans. The makers of the film released the film's new poster which features Anaswara Rajan alongside actors Mohanlal and Priyamani. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and the poster, which was shared by Mohanlal on the X platform (previously Twitter), adds to the excitement around the film's release.

Poster

Previously, the actor released another poster in which Mohanlal and Priyamani are dressed in a lawyer's black robe with a white band and exchange heated stares. The poster conveys courtroom stress.

Also Read: Alaya F's silver lehenga look will make you skip a heartbeat, see stunning pictures

Where to watch the film

According to sources, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the digital rights, and Aisanet has paid a significant sum for the film's satellite rights. The highly awaited film, produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and Santhy Anthony under Aashirvad Cinemas, brings together a skilled crew for its creation.

For the fifth time, Mohanlal is teaming with Jeethu Joseph and the actor-director team is also working on another action thriller film 'Ram,' which will be released in 2024.

Professional front

Mohanlal also has several interesting projects in the works, including 'Rambaan', 'Drishyam 3', 'L353', 'SK 22', 'Kannappa', 'Barroz' and others.