    Alaya F's silver lehenga look will make you skip a heartbeat, see stunning pictures

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Alaya F took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the silver lehenga that she wore for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.

    Alaya F's wardrobe selections never fail to impress and she looks stunning in whatever costume she wears.

    The actress looks stunning in a silver-embroidered lehenga by Disha Patil Couture. She effortlessly embraced a modernistic twist on the desi diva mood.

    Her outfit had a lehenga skirt decorated with the most fashionable flower embroidery, teamed with a matching silver bustier choli. 

    She dressed up her appearance by hanging a ruffled dupatta over her shoulders, striking the right combination of glitz and understatement.

    Her accessories featured a pair of ex that perfectly matched her entire outfit. Her makeup was expertly applied, with smokey eyes, kohl kajal, contoured cheeks, a dab of blush, and nude lipstick.

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "We are all stars wrapped in skin – the light you seek has always been within."

