'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know

It is reported that Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been in a relationship for quite some time now and it going strong and they are planning to get married in March 2024.

It is wedding season and it's time for reportedly yet another celebrity wedding. Surbhi Chandna is said to marry this year to her current boyfriend Karan Sharma. She has, however, kept her relationship secret and it is claimed that she and Karan will marry in March. It is also believed that wedding preparations have already begun.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma to get married?

A source informed India Today that Surbhi and Karan have been in a relationship and their relationship is going strong. Marriage is a natural progression for them. The couple has been preparing a magnificent yet personal wedding with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's professional friends, particularly the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast, are overjoyed about the wedding and are already planning for it.

Surbhi has yet to respond to the report. Last month, the actress was seen leaving the airport with Karan. The couple came out of the car, dressed casually for the journey. 'The Nagin' actress wore a beige shirt with brown leather pants and a pink trench coat. She completed her ensemble with thigh-high boots, a light-yellow backpack, and trendy glares. Surbhi Chandna's clothing, accessories, and makeup are all flawless.

Professional front

Surbhi Chandna has appeared in notable serials such as 'Qubool Hai', 'Ishqbaaz', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'. The 33-year-old is presently starring in the romantic comedy television drama 'Sherdil Shergill'. She also appeared alongside Arjun Bijlani in the song video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar,' sung by Yaseer Desai.