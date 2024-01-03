Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know

    It is reported that Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been in a relationship for quite some time now and it going strong and they are planning to get married in March 2024.

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 8:02 AM IST

    It is wedding season and it's time for reportedly yet another celebrity wedding. Surbhi Chandna is said to marry this year to her current boyfriend Karan Sharma. She has, however, kept her relationship secret and it is claimed that she and Karan will marry in March. It is also believed that wedding preparations have already begun. 

    Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma to get married?

    A source informed India Today that Surbhi and Karan have been in a relationship and their relationship is going strong. Marriage is a natural progression for them. The couple has been preparing a magnificent yet personal wedding with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi's professional friends, particularly the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast, are overjoyed about the wedding and are already planning for it.

    Surbhi has yet to respond to the report. Last month, the actress was seen leaving the airport with Karan. The couple came out of the car, dressed casually for the journey. 'The Nagin' actress wore a beige shirt with brown leather pants and a pink trench coat. She completed her ensemble with thigh-high boots, a light-yellow backpack, and trendy glares. Surbhi Chandna's clothing, accessories, and makeup are all flawless. 

    Also read: Mickey Mouse Trap Trailer: 'Steamboat Willie' all set with their horror-comedy; watch here

    Professional front

    Surbhi Chandna has appeared in notable serials such as 'Qubool Hai', 'Ishqbaaz', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'. The 33-year-old is presently starring in the romantic comedy television drama 'Sherdil Shergill'. She also appeared alongside Arjun Bijlani in the song video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar,' sung by Yaseer Desai.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 8:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate

    Mickey Mouse Trap Trailer: 'Steamboat Willie' all set with their horror-comedy; watch here RBA

    Mickey Mouse Trap Trailer: 'Steamboat Willie' all set with their horror-comedy; watch here

    Bigg Boss 17: Varun Dhawan goes gaga over 'Chintu' Samarth Jurel's dance moves RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Varun Dhawan goes gaga over 'Chintu' Samarth Jurel's dance moves

    Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? Read THIS RBA

    Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? Read THIS

    'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, couple return on-screen after ten years RKK

    'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, ex-couple return on-screen after ten years

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 03 january 2024 major highlights developments latest news updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to visit Kerala today; 1.5 km road show in Thrissur

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate

    2024 long holidays list? Planning a trip? Check out benefits of it making it prior RBA

    2024 long holidays list? Planning a trip? Check out benefits of it making it prior

    6 tips for achieving glossy hair this wedding season RKK

    6 tips for achieving glossy hair this wedding season

    Daily Horoscope for January 3 2024 Pisces Capricorn Scorpio Cancer Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 3, 2024: Good day for Aries; be careful Aquarius, Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon