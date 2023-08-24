'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

Vinay Fort commented that celebrities are one category of people who face body shaming to a large extent. To the question about how Mohanlal routinely faces body shaming, He has given a very justified and honest reply. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Recently, Vinay Fort had given an interview in connection with the promotion of his new movie ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ The interview was taken by Silly Monks Mollywood. The most common form of cyberbullying can be identified as body shaming.

Vinay Fort talked about where he got his inspiration to be a movie actor. The first movie he watched was ‘Rajavinte Makan’, a Mohanlal starrer. He said that 95 per cent of people are inspired by the actor Mohanlal and he says it doesn’t matter how beautiful a person should be for that. Mohanlal became a superstar when he was 26. Mohanlal is one of a few actors who has done great noteworthy characters in movies before the age of 30. Maybe he might have looked 40 or 45 when he was only 30. No one cared about how he looked then.

That is what Malayalam cinema is according to Vinay Fort. He also adds that he aspires to become a better actor in an industry where great movie stars like Mohanlal exist. He says that body shaming is a very funny and pointless thing. He questions why people do not look out for the great work that they do. Mohanlal is just one among the crores of people who are born in this world. If beauty was the only criterion in the film industry, he would not have been an esteemed movie star. Vinay Fort also points out that no person has the authority to speak about the looks of other people. Body shaming will not happen if there is a sense of self-respect that prevails. Body shaming and cyberbullying is a very sadistic tendencies that should cease at all costs.

Vinay Fort has performed the role of Prof. Srinivasan in the movie ‘Thamashaa’. It is an amazing movie which calls out body shaming and cyberbullying. From this, we understand that Vinay Fort has always and will speak up and call out negative traits like this.

