    'Jailer' success: After Rs 1 cr, makers donate Rs 60 lakhs for cancer treatment of underprivileged patients

    Following the massive success of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, the makers of the film have been donating money for the welfare of the people. The audience is appreciating their good work. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    It is a well-known fact that Rajinikanth's latest film, "Jailer," which debuted last month and became an all-time hit. The action movie, which performed remarkably well at the box office, began streaming on Prime Video on Friday, September 8. The latest figures show that the film has collected a total of 600 crores since the day of its release. The film earned more than 100 crores from Tamil Nadu alone. 

    Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jailer features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also has cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

    We have seen how the producers, Sun Pictures, gave Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Nelson, and Anirudh cheques and expensive vehicles. The makers of the film have now begun donating a portion of its collection of films for the benefit of the poor. Earlier, Kavery Kalanithi gave the chairman of Apollo Hospitals a cheque for Rs. 1 crore to cover the cost of 100 underprivileged children's heart operations. The producers have already given Rs 38 lakhs to deaf and dumb schools and orphanages.

    The Adyar Cancer Institute administrators received a cheque for Rs 60 lakhs from Kavery Kalanithi on Friday in support of the treatment of patients from underprivileged backgrounds. Tamil media reports that Sun Pictures has done many other undisclosed assistance activities.

    People can watch Jailer on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is about a retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a man-hunt to find the murderers and killers of his son. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, his determination and perseverance get tested, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
