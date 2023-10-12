Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT: Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track

    The movie 'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' starring Tiger Shroff is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. Watch the just-released celebratory song "Jai Ganesha" available for viewing today.

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    The movie 'Ganapath' by Pooja Entertainment is becoming more and more exciting as time goes on. After the teaser received a huge response, the recently released thrilling trailer has made the fans and audiences even more excited. Now, they have released a special celebratory song called 'Jai Ganesha' to capture the true spirit of Ganapath, the movie's main character, who will rise to protect his people with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

     

    A few days ago, the filmmakers released the first song, 'Hum Aaye Hain,' which has been trending on various platforms since its release. They are continuing the musical journey of the film by unveiling the highly anticipated 'Jai Ganesha' song. This energetic song, 'Jai Ganesha,' is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are written by Akshay Tripathi.

    The song starts with an impressive beat and introduces us to a grand scene where Tiger Shroff, the movie's star, emerges in a new world to protect his people. With Tiger Shroff's incredible dance moves and boundless energy, this lively devotional song is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

    'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop'

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene RKK

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop' RKK

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop'

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details rkn

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ vma

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them SHG

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them

    Recent Stories

    World Sight Day 2023: 7 common eye conditions found in children AJR EAI

    World Sight Day 2023: 7 common eye conditions found in children

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene RKK

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur

    Football Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain osf

    Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain

    Disha Patani in bikini: Actress shows off her perfect body in THIS sexy video (WATCH) RBA

    Disha Patani in bikini: Actress shows off her perfect body in THIS sexy video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon