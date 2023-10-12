Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop'

    Yesterday, the makers of the film 'Animal' released the film's new song 'Hua Main' and the song is going viral on social media.

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Animal' along with Rashmika Mandanna. Yesterday, the makers of the film released the film's new song 'Hua Main' and the song is going viral on social media. While the song is on everyone's lips, actress Alia Bhatt could not stop from praising the song. She took to her Instagram stories to share the poster and wrote, "Playing on loop."

    Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

    Alia Bhatt gives shoutout for Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Hua Main', says 'Playing on loop' RKK

    About 'Hua Main'

     

    The video for the song 'Hua Main' begins with Rashmika's relatives confronting her and Ranbir. The couple is sitting in front of her Telugu-speaking family, who are yelling at them because of their connection. Ranbir and Rashmika, agitated by the conflict, lean in to kiss in front of their family.

    The song then depicts the couple fleeing their home and boarding a private jet. Rashmika and Ranbir are seen kissing on board. They are then seen driving over the snowy mountains to a temple where they marry. The sultry music video promises a love story that everyone will be talking about. 

    The song

    About 'Animal'

    Along with Ranbir and Rashmika, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. According to the trailer, Ranbir's character's devotion leads him down the path of becoming a criminal, finally meeting his rival Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father, and Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, which is his second Bollywood film following Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on December 01, 2023. The film was supposed to be released in August of this year. However, the picture was delayed due to unfinished post-production work.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details rkn

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ vma

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them SHG

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match RKK

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match

    Recent Stories

    SFJ Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office WATCH AJR

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details rkn

    Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ vma

    Arjun Kapoor finishes alleged 'cold war' with global icon Salman Khan in SPECIAL way - READ

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets, length of Day in each counted in hours ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets, length of Day in each counted in hours

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them SHG

    Kangana Ranaut labels Pakistani, Chinese artists as enemies; says THIS about Bollywood's bond with them

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon