    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promise an action-packed thriller

    Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released in theaters on Eid 2024.

    Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's power-packed teaser for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is finally out. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be released in theaters on Eid 2024. The action heroes will appear together for the first time in India's largest action blockbuster. With thrilling action sequences and a patriotic mood, the teaser has had fans eagerly expecting the feature.

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser

    The teaser also shows Prithviraj Sukumaran in a fascinating villainous role, which would be completely unexpected for viewers. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment are producing the film in collaboration with AAZ Films. Ali Abbas Zafar wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and himself. The film will be released in theaters on Eid, April 2024.

