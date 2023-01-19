Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing apartment Juhu apartment, for THIS much monthly rent

    Kartik Aaryan's house-hunting journey is over. Shahid Kapoor reportedly rented a luxurious residence in Juhu to the Freddy star
     

    Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor sea facing apartment Juhu apartment for THIS much monthly rent RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan has been hunting for an abode in Juhu, the most happening place in Mumbai, and a house for many Bollywood stars. The actor, who lives in Mumbai with his mother, father, and sister, had been seeking a sea-facing apartment in the Juhu neighbourhood. Kartik went to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's previous property in Juhu to check out the sea-facing abode and tour a few properties in Juhu with his mother. 

    According to the most recent Internet sources, Kartik Aaryan has finalised Shahid Kapoor's residence and has rented the property for three years.

    Kartik Aaryan has leased Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Juhu flat for three years, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Mira Rajput signed the contract on behalf of her husband Shahid Kapoor, while Kartik Aaryan leased the flat through his mother Mala Tiwari. According to records obtained from zapkey.com, the stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction were completed on January 12, 2023. The flat is located on Juhu Tara Road in the Praneta Building.

    Kartik Aaryan would have access to two parking spots in the courtyard as well as 3,681 square feet of sea-facing living space on the ground floor and basement. According to the records, Kartik has allegedly paid a security deposit of Rs 45 lakhs, and the rent would rise by 7% every year. Kartik will pay a monthly fee of Rs 7.5 lakh for the first year, which will rise to Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third year.

    Kartik Aaryan bought a flat in Mumbai's Versove neighbourhood's Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society in 2019. Interestingly, it was the same flat where he had resided as a paying guest when he first arrived in Mumbai from Gwalior. The apartment is 459 square feet in size, and the actor allegedly paid Rs 1.60 crore for it, with stamp duty of Rs. 9.60 lakh.

    Meanwhile, it was long reported in September 2022 that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had relocated from Juhu to Worli. The couple, who had reserved the duplex residence in the Three Sixty West building in 2018, took ownership of the property in 2019. After finishing the interior improvements, the couple moved into their Worli home in 2022. Their new residence is said to have cost Rs 58 crore! The actor has six parking spaces in the property in Three Sixty West, which includes a big 500-square-foot balcony.

    Shahid and Mira have recently revealed several pictures of their new house, which is just stunning and magnificent. The new duplex residence of Shahid and Mira provides a spectacular view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and a panoramic perspective of Mumbai's gorgeous skyline. 

    The new residence includes huge balconies, a magnificent living room, a piano room, and dining area, and we frequently get a sneak glimpse through Mira and Shahid's stories and posts.

    Talking about Kartik Aaryan's next film, Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is soon to be released. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik Aaryan will also debut as a producer with Shehzada, and has joined producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The film will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend i.e. on February 10, 2023. He will also star with Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.
     

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
