What are India's World Test Championship qualification scenarios if Melbourne Test ends in draw?

India’s World Test Championship qualification depends on the Melbourne Test result. A draw leaves India needing to win in Sydney and rely on Australia’s performance in Sri Lanka. A 3-1 series win guarantees India’s qualification, while a 2-1 win still keeps their hopes alive.

The ongoing India-Australia fourth Test has reached a thrilling stage. At the end of Day 4, Australia had managed to score 228 runs for 9 wickets, eventually being all out for 369. Now, Team India, chasing a daunting target, is at 150 runs for 7 wickets on Day 5, requiring 190 more runs to win.

Looking ahead, India’s qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final largely depends on the outcome of the current series, as well as results in future matches. If the Melbourne Test ends in a draw, India’s chances remain alive, but it will need to win the last Test in Sydney. However, Australia must not win both of the upcoming Tests in Sri Lanka.



'Some people doubted me, just want to prove them wrong': Nitish Reddy on historic maiden Test hundred

In the event of a 1-1 draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s qualification would be slim. Sri Lanka’s performance on their tour of Australia becomes crucial. If Sri Lanka manages to win the series 1-0, they could help India’s chances. A 2-0 victory for Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would significantly improve their chances of making it to the WTC final.

For India to secure their place in the final, regardless of other results, they must win both the Melbourne and Sydney Tests. If India manages a 3-1 series win, they are assured of reaching the final. Even a 2-1 victory still leaves India with a good chance, but they would also need Australia to lose at least one match on their Sri Lanka tour.

Currently, India has played 17 matches, earning a 55.88 percentage of points, with 9 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws. Australia, in second place, has played 15 matches, accumulating a 58.89 percentage of points, with 9 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.

The WTC final will take place at Lord’s, and South Africa has already secured their spot after defeating Pakistan in the first Test. The match, held in Centurion, saw South Africa clinch a thrilling two-wicket win. Chasing a modest target of 148 runs, South Africa reached it for the loss of eight wickets. Temba Bavuma top-scored with 40 runs, but it was the crucial partnership between Kagiso Rabada (31) and Marco Janssen (16) that led South Africa to victory.



ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Pakistan, despite taking a strong position earlier in the game, were unable to defend their target. Mohammad Abbas was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking six wickets in the match. The final score read: Pakistan 211 & 237; South Africa 301 & 148.

South Africa’s remarkable victory came after they were reduced to 99 for 8 at one point, needing 49 more runs to win with only two wickets left. Rabada and Janssen held their nerves and, with some solid hitting, took South Africa across the line to secure a historic victory.

Latest Videos