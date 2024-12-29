ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Four players have been nominated for the 2024 ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year award. Travis Head, Sikandar Raza, Babar Azam, and Arshdeep Singh are the nominees.

As the year draws to a close, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the prestigious ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. Among the four players shortlisted are one each from India, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan, who delivered exceptional performances in international T20 cricket this year.

Here’s a closer look at the nominees and their stellar performances:

1. Travis Head (AUSTRALIA)

Australia’s dynamic left-handed batter, Travis Head, has had an extraordinary year. In 2024, he played 15 T20 matches for Australia, amassing 539 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 178.47. His explosive batting has made him a key player in Australia's T20 lineup.

2. Sikandar Raza (ZIMBABWE)

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been one of the standout performers of the year. Raza featured in 24 T20 matches for Zimbabwe, scoring 573 runs and showcasing his prowess with the ball by taking 24 wickets. His all-round brilliance has been a major highlight for Zimbabwe in 2024.

3. Babar Azam (PAKISTAN)

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to be a run machine. In 2024, Babar played 24 T20 matches, scoring an impressive 738 runs. His consistency and elegance with the bat have solidified his reputation as one of the best players in the world.

4. Arshdeep Singh (INDIA)

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation this year. Representing India in 18 T20 matches, Arshdeep scalped 36 wickets, emerging as a crucial bowler for the team. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a key asset in India's T20 setup.

These four players have demonstrated extraordinary skills and contributed significantly to their teams’ success in 2024.

