ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Four players have been nominated for the 2024 ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year award. Travis Head, Sikandar Raza, Babar Azam, and Arshdeep Singh are the nominees.

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

As the year draws to a close, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the prestigious ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. Among the four players shortlisted are one each from India, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan, who delivered exceptional performances in international T20 cricket this year.  

Here’s a closer look at the nominees and their stellar performances:  

1. Travis Head (AUSTRALIA)
Australia’s dynamic left-handed batter, Travis Head, has had an extraordinary year. In 2024, he played 15 T20 matches for Australia, amassing 539 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 178.47. His explosive batting has made him a key player in Australia's T20 lineup.  

2. Sikandar Raza (ZIMBABWE)
Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been one of the standout performers of the year. Raza featured in 24 T20 matches for Zimbabwe, scoring 573 runs and showcasing his prowess with the ball by taking 24 wickets. His all-round brilliance has been a major highlight for Zimbabwe in 2024.  

3. Babar Azam (PAKISTAN)
Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to be a run machine. In 2024, Babar played 24 T20 matches, scoring an impressive 738 runs. His consistency and elegance with the bat have solidified his reputation as one of the best players in the world.  

4. Arshdeep Singh (INDIA)
India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation this year. Representing India in 18 T20 matches, Arshdeep scalped 36 wickets, emerging as a crucial bowler for the team. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a key asset in India's T20 setup.  

These four players have demonstrated extraordinary skills and contributed significantly to their teams’ success in 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH) vkp

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH) dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH)

Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred shk

Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for Nitish Reddy after historic maiden Test hundred

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3 dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India fights back as Nitish Reddy's maiden century guide them to 358/9 on Day 3

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates half-century in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon