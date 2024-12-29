'Some people doubted me, just want to prove them wrong': Nitish Reddy on historic maiden Test hundred

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed a thrilling turnaround on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia. India's young sensation, Nitish Reddy, stole the show with a majestic unbeaten maiden century, guiding his team to a respectable position.

Reddy's sparkling knock of 114 runs formed the backbone of India’s first-innings total of 369, silencing skeptics who doubted his transition from IPL to the grand stage of Test cricket. With an impressive tally of 293 runs in six innings at an average exceeding 58, Reddy has proven he belongs at the pinnacle of the sport.

Addressing the media after the fourth day's play, Reddy spoke with candid passion about the doubts surrounding his selection. “Some people doubted me, saying a youngster from the IPL can’t perform in such a big series,” he said. “I just want to prove them wrong. I want people to know I’m here to give 100% for the Indian team.”

The young sensation attributed his recent success to years of relentless effort and preparation. “For you guys, it might seem like one or two months, but for me, it’s about the last two to three years. I’ve worked hard on my batting and bowling during that time,” Reddy said.

Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, Reddy pushed his limits further, to hone his skills against deliveries exceeding 145 km/h. “After my first IPL season, I realized the areas I needed to improve in my batting. During the off-season, I worked extensively, and those efforts are paying off now,” he said.

Reddy credits his success to his father

Reddy also shared an emotional tribute to his father, Mutyalu, who made extraordinary sacrifices to support his cricketing dreams. “My father resigned from his central government job to support me. He was the first person who believed in me and has always been there—taking me to practice, to the gym. I’m so grateful to have a father like him,” Reddy said.

A devoted admirer of Virat Kohli, Reddy cherished the moment when the former Indian captain gave him a standing ovation. “When Kohli scored a century in Perth, I was at the non-striker’s end. Now, I scored a century, and he appreciated me. He told me I got the team back in the game. That’s the best moment for me,” Reddy said, his face lighting up with joy.

As Team India braces for a tense final day, Reddy remains confident in his team’s ability to bounce back. “First, we need to take their last wicket. Then, we’ll rectify our mistakes from the first innings,” he declared with determination.

