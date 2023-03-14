WATCH: Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; fans ask why no Kala Chashma?

Quick Style, the all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, has shared a video on Instagram shaking a leg alongside Indian batting legend Virat Kohli.

Quick Style, the popular Norwegian dance group that broke the Internet last year through Indian dance numbers, is visiting India. The all-male dance crew became a viral sensation after posting hit performances on top Bollywood numbers like 'Kala Chashma', 'Sadi Galli', 'Churake Dil Mera', etc.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop group shared a video alongside none other than India's batting icon Virat Kohli as they shook a leg, sending fans of the duo into a tizzy. The video begins with a Quick Style member lifting a cricket bat and wondering what to do with it. In comes former Indian skipper, dressed in a white t-shirt and black jeans, and shows Quick Style what to do with the bat as they shake a leg to 'Stereo Nation's' song 'Ishq'

Watch the video here:

Kohli recently hit a splendid 186 against Australia in the drawn fourth Test at Ahmedabad, ending a three-year wait for his 28th Test century. As for Quick Style, the group's most recent performance was based on a tune of an old Kishore Kumar song that went viral. Last week, they announced their India visit on their Instagram story. The dance group also shared videos of their flight journey, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Earlier today, Quick Style met with Virat Kohli in Mumbai, and photos of the two outside a studio in the city went viral. However, some fans were disappointed that the video shared by the Norwegian group did not feature them doing a Kala Chasma 2.0 version with King Kohli. Most fans were pleased to see their favourite Indian cricketer shake a leg with the popular dance crew.

"That's a dream performance," said one fan, while another noted, "King Kohli on fire." A third fan said, "I don't have words for this," while a fourth added, "Guess RCB will win now."

On Twitter, one fan said, "Kismat wale hai Quick Style," while another speculated, "Is the hip-hop group performing in the IPL opening ceremony?" A third fan noted, "Looks like he's just one of them," while a fourth stated, "They sing, he dances. Perfect chamiyaa performance loading."