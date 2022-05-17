WATCH: Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite all his struggles, Virat Kohli is giving his all to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. However, he is not compromising on his physical fitness, as here is his latest workout.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    It has not been an ideal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Virat Kohli. He has consistently struggled to score runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, RCB has done a decent job as a team, as it remains in the playoffs race. Meanwhile, Kohli is continuing and willing to give his all in IPL 2022, whereas he is constantly giving his physical fitness top priority. It has been evident as he has been sharing his workouts on his social media of late, while his recent workout video happens to be an intense one, as he engages in serious weightlifting.

    In the video, Kohli is seen working out at the gym of his team hotel, where he lifts a barbell with a total of 30 pounds of weight. He does it on six consecutive occasions and seems to be pretty flawless in the same. "Results aren't in your hands. Effort and hard work is", captioned Kohli, while all applauded his hard work in the comments section.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Earlier, Kohli had shared similar weightlifting videos, as he seems to be pretty much regular about it. Whether lifting it entirely or using it for squats, Kohli has used it as one of his intensive workout measures, keeping him physically fit while he is one of the fittest players currently for Team India.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As for Kohli's performance this season, it has been precarious. He has accumulated 236 runs in 13 innings at a low-key average of 19.67 and a strike rate of 113.46, including a half-century and a top score of 58, while he is the third-highest run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2022. He could likely be rested for India's upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa next month.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
