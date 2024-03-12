Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq slam Shaheen Afridi's batting promotion move in PSL 2024

Pakistani cricket stars, including Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq, are disapproving of Shaheen Afridi's decision to promote himself in the batting order during the PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Afridi scored a fifty off 28 balls but couldn’t increase the overall run rate of the franchise. Inzamam said that Lahore should have posted more than 200 runs but were limited to 166/7.

“The partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Afraid looked impressive. Scoring 59 off 39 balls, But the scorecard didn’t do justice to it. They played almost all the overs and scored just 167, whereas they should have crossed the 200-run mark,” Inzamam said.

“Shaheen promoting himself in the batting order was not good for the team. There were other specialist batters in the playing XI. Sikandar Raza and David Wiese would have upped the total. Afridi should have played faster. If you start giving importance to individaul performances, the team’s cause will take a hit,” he added.

