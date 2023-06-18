USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers

Monak Patel highlights the challenges faced, including changes in the coaching staff, rigorous schedules and extreme temperatures. He expresses satisfaction with the team's progress so far.

Following the warm-up matches for the World Cup Qualifier, teams are now all set for the main event as they prepare for the qualifiers scheduled on Sunday, June 18th.

Monank Patel, the captain of the USA cricket team, shared his thoughts on his experience leading the team, the challenges faced during the four-year journey of the World Cup League 2, and the team's prospects of qualifying for the 50-over World Cup in India.

Reflecting on the journey, Patel acknowledged the ups and downs, including the rigorous schedule of 41 ODIs in 40-degree temperatures. Despite the difficulties, he expressed satisfaction in the team's progress and their current standing.

The team went through several adjustments, including changes in head coaches, but the core squad remained consistent, leading to positive results. Patel highlighted the successful partnerships he formed with Aaron Jones, which allowed them to understand each other's game and support each other on the field. The team's comeback from a challenging tour in Papua New Guinea, where they managed only one point, to winning four out of five games in Namibia showcased the team's character.

On a personal level, Patel discussed his transformation as a batsman. After a tough tour in Nepal where he struggled, he took the opportunity during the pandemic break to work on his weaknesses. Under the guidance of the USA head coach J Arun Kumar, he adopted a new batting plan based on percentage cricket, which resulted in his first hundred against Nepal.

Patel also mentioned the significant changes he made to his stance and trigger movements with the help of coach Praveen Amre in Mumbai. The adjustments improved his front-foot game and allowed him to give himself more balls per innings, boosting his confidence and ability to contribute to the team's success.

Regarding the team's performance in Namibia, Patel emphasised the mindset shift and the players taking ownership of their cricketing future. The motivation to secure a spot in the next stage and the understanding that failure would mean no cricket or contracts drove the team to finish games without leaving any loose ends. Young player Sai Teja Mukkamalla, who was entrusted with the No. 3 position, impressed with a match-winning century, showcasing his maturity and improvement.

As USA prepares to face top full-member teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka, Patel acknowledged the underdog status but expressed pride in the team's journey and their preparation. They focus on taking one game at a time, relying on their well-established culture and process.

Patel acknowledged the absence of Ali Khan due to suspension as a significant loss for the team. Khan's impact on and off the field, his ability to unsettle batsmen, and his dedication to the team will be missed.

Overall, Patel is optimistic about the team's chances and remains committed to leading the USA team with determination and teamwork.

