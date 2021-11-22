  • Facebook
    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)

    Unmukt Chand tied the knot on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer is wedded to Simran. He announced his retirement from Indian cricket earlier this year to try his career in the USA.

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    Former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand has began a new innings off the field in his personal life. On Sunday, he got married, as he tied the knot to Simran in a family wedding ceremony in Delhi. He shared pictures of the same on social media while the wishes poured in. Also, a video of the same was circulated on the platform.

    “Today, we decided on forever! 21.11.21 💕 💍 #SimRANtoChand,” he captioned the four pictures he shared. The images happen to be from their photoshoot, as both look adorable. While Chand dons a sherwani-like suit, Simran wears a traditional wedding lehenga.

    Meanwhile, Chand had quit Indian cricket earlier this year due to the lack of opportunities. As he announced his retirement, he pondered trying his luck overseas, especially in the United States of America (USA), where cricket is a growing market. He has signed for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bas League (BBL) of Australia for the upcoming season, thus becoming the first Indian male player to feature in the tournament.

    He happens to be a familiar face in Indian cricket, having led the team to ICC U-19 World Cup success in 2012. Although he was decent in the domestic circuit, his performances were not bold enough to attract the selectors. And, despite getting selected in 30-men probables, he failed to make it to the final squad. Also, he had an average career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was not enough for him to be recognised for Team India.

    “I don’t know how I should be feeling, cause honestly, I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while. Personally, there have been quite a few glorious moments in my cricketing journey in India. Winning the U-19 World cup for India is one of the biggest moments of my life. It was a special feeling to lift the cup as a captain and bring smiles to so many Indians across the world. I can never forget that feeling,” he had written on social media while announcing his retirement.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
