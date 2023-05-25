Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    The hosts for this year's Asia Cup is Pakistan but with the Indian cricket team not travelling to the neighbouring country without the Central government's permission, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a 'Hybrid Model' where four games are supposed to be hosted in their country.

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    A final decision on the country -- or countries -- hosting the Asia Cup will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by a host of top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

    "As of now, the decision with regards to hosting of Asia Cup hasn't yet been finalised. We are busy with IPL but the top dignitaries of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch the IPL final. We will have a discussion and take a final decision in due course," Jay Shah told PTI.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2023: Will PCB quit ACC if it is not allowed to host 4 first-round games?

    The hosts for this year's Asia Cup is Pakistan but with the Indian cricket team not travelling to the neighbouring country without the Central government's permission, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a 'Hybrid Model' where four games are supposed to be hosted in their country.

    It has been learnt from ACC sources that Sethi's proposed Hybrid model that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan play four preliminary matches in Pakistan with India playing all its games at neutral venues, looks like a feasible solution although ACC had made no formal statements.

    The two India-Pakistan games will also be held in Sri Lanka although the PCB wants them in Dubai.

    "ACC head Jay Shah will summon an executive body meeting where a formal announcement will take place. The PCB doesn't mind playing India at a neutral venue. While they would prefer Dubai because it would lead to more gate receipts, it is open to playing in another country (read Sri Lanka) provided the ACC matches the gate receipts amount (USD 0.5 million) that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) received in 2022 from the Indo-Pak games in Dubai," an ACC source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2023: PCB objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition

    While PCB maintains that playing the World Cup in India is subject to government clearance and is a matter to be treated in isolation from Asia Cup hosting rights, it is a foregone conclusion that neither BCCI, nor ICC or the host broadcasters will be agreeable to an India-Pakistan World Cup match taking place in Bangladesh.

    The window for the Asia Cup this year is between September 1-17. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan ka John Abraham Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral snt

    'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia snt

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and company relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time watch snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG watch snt

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG - WATCH

    IPL 2023 playoff Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai Indians gets rid of Lucknow Super Giants to set up Gujarat Titans date, social media thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai gets rid of Lucknow to set up Gujarat date

    Recent Stories

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you know India's temple of democracy?

    football Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter Milan clinch Coppa Italia snt

    Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter clinch Coppa Italia

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college anr

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Delhi Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details AJR

    Delhi: Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon