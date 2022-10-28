Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tim Paine 'sexting' scandal: Court rejects woman's bid to file harassment claim

    Tim Paine was allegedly involved in a 'sexting' scandal, as he had reportedly harassed a woman in 2015-16. While the woman had bid to file a claim of harassment against him, the court turned it down.

    Tim Paine sexting scandal: Court rejects woman's bid to file harassment claim-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    Former Australian Test skipper Tim Paine was a year ago allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the form of text messages, also commonly known as 'sexting'. It compelled him to step down as the skipper for the side in the longest format and was replaced by pacer Pat Cummins. Later, the victim announced her bid to lodge a sexual harassment claim against him and Cricket Tasmania (CT) over the entire issue. However, the court has decided to turn down her request. It also rejected her explanation for the delay in filing the case. The woman also happened to be a former employer of CT, who goes by the name Renee Ferguson.

    The 47-year-old Ferguson had missed her deadline to file the case by nearly three years, while she had sought an extension of time in the Federal Court, reports Reuters. While she worked as a receptionist at CT, she was allegedly harassed by Paine and other employees in 2015-16. Meanwhile, Paine denied any wrongdoing and also underwent an investigation by Cricket Australia's (CA's) integrity unit in 2018 before being cleared.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    While CT and its employees denied Ferguson's allegations, she filed the complaint of sexual harassment in 2018 to the Australian Human Rights Commission before it was terminated the same year. While she had time until January 2019 to file her case, she did not do it before November 2021.

    Ferguson explained the reason for her delay in filing the case: "deterioration in her mental and physical health as well as her economic stability". However, Justice Mordy Bromberg felt that the explanation was unreasonable and said, "I am not satisfied that it is in the interests of the administration of justice to permit Ms Ferguson to make her very late application."

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly it's a big loss' - Bhuvneshwar

    "Conscious of the significant media attention which has been given to this proceeding, I seek to emphasise that my decision is not a vindication of either Ms Ferguson or TCA's [Cricket Tasmania] version of events," added Bromberg. While it led to Paine quitting Test leadership and taking a break from the sport, Ferguson was instead accused of stealing money from CT and will attend a hearing on the matter in February.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: The kind of bowler Jasprit Bumrah is, certainly it's a big loss - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly it's a big loss' - Bhuvneshwar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be - Axar Patel-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be' - Axar Patel

    BCCI introduces equal pay: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu laud historic decision-ayh

    BCCI introduces equal pay: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu laud historic decision

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat elections 2022 Former CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress AJR

    Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws' - adt

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws'

    Viral video: Desi couple performs bike stunt for the pre-wedding shoot - gps

    Viral video: Desi couple performs bike stunt for the pre-wedding shoot

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait sur

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon