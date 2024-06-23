T20 WC 2024: We know what Hardik Pandya is capable of, says Rohit Sharma after India's win over Bangladesh

India's clinical performance virtually secured a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals with a commanding 50-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super 8s match on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya's batting consistently benefits India, as skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized his pivotal role as the team's 'X-Factor' in white-ball cricket, especially following his crucial knock against Bangladesh that all but confirmed India's place in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.

Pandya, who achieved the first half-century by an Indian No. 6 in the match, also contributed with a wicket in India's 50-run victory in the Super 8s encounter against Bangladesh on Saturday. So far, Pandya has amassed 89 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 141, in addition to claiming eight wickets.

“I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions,” said the skipper.

Hardik Pandya's struggles began last year during a 50-over World Cup match against Bangladesh. Despite facing back-to-back injuries that sidelined him for four months and enduring a turbulent period as Mumbai Indians' skipper in the IPL, India's premier all-rounder persisted, believing in the adage that fortune favors the bold. However, redemption finally came during the T20 World Cup 2024, where he rediscovered his form and confidence.

“I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans,” Pandya said.

Interestingly, in another World Cup format, Pandya sustained an injury during a match against Bangladesh.

“I was speaking to our coach Rahul sir (Dravid) and he said 'Luck comes to people who work hard' and that has stuck with me for a long time,” Pandya, who won the Player of the Match award this day, said.

“We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans.”

On the day, Indian batters displayed increased aggression, highlighted by brisk contributions from three players—Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36), and Shivam Dube (34). Captain Rohit Sharma also contributed with a rapid 23 off just 11 balls, setting the early momentum.

“I have been talking about this for a long time now. It's about going there and putting that into work. Considering everything we played really well, adapted to the conditions,” Rohit said.

“All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is. We saw one guy get 50 and we got 197, in T20 I don't believe we need to get fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers," the Indian skipper added.

“All the batters from the word go played well and that's how we want to play as well. There is a lot of experience in the squad and we back them,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto believed his team conceded at least 30 runs more than what would have been a par-score.

“We were thinking about 160-170 when we put them into bat, but they batted well so credit to them. We did not show as much intent as we needed with the bat, when we were chasing 190, we needed to show more intent especially in the first six (overs)," he said.

