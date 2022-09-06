Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more

On Tuesday, former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, making him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues. Here's a look at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon's net worth, cars owned, assets and more.

On Tuesday, former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, making him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues. The 35-year-old had followed M S Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020. He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Raina tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

Since an active India or domestic player can't take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world. He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

Here's a look at Mr IPL aka Chinna Thala's net worth, cars owned, assets and more

Suresh Raina Net Worth

Raina's overall net worth is believed to be around 25 million dollars, which is approximately equal to Rs. 198 crore. Cricket and endorsements provided the majority of his income and net worth.

Suresh Raina salary (Team India and IPL)

Before drawing curtains to his international career on August 15, 2020, Raina was under C Grade of the BCCI retainership contract and was paid Rs 1 crore annually. Aside from that, as a member of the senior team, he was receiving a fee of Rs 35,000 per match. Raina received Rs 15 lakh for each Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I from the BCCI for his participation in international matches.

While playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Lions during his IPL career which lasted from 2008 to 2021, Raina made a total of Rs 110.74 crore, which formed the bulk of his salary.

Suresh Raina endorsements

Brands like Intex, Boost Energy Drinks, PepsiCo, RK Global, HP, and Fantain have been endorsed by the veteran all-rounder. Raina reportedly earns about Rs 7 crore from his endorsements. He also also endorsed other brans like Jio, Muthoot Group, India Cements, Nippon, HIL, Frooti, Peter England, etc.

Suresh Raina assets

In Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, the explosive batter owns a lavish beautiful home. His home is currently worth Rs 18 crore. Additionally, he reportedly has other real estate properties across the country.

Suresh Raina cars collection

The former Indian all-rounder owns few of the best luxury cars in the world.

In 2015, Raina purchased a magenta-coloured Mini Cooper. He also drives a five-door Mini Cooper with a 2L 4-cylinder petrol engine and a top speed of 200 km/h, which cost him Rs 43.4 lakh.

In 2017, the left-handed batter had purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350d. The Rs 77.8 lakh car has a 3L V6 diesel engine and a peak torque of 620 Nm and can generate a peak power of 254 bhp.

When Raina purchased a yellow Ford Mustang, he demonstrated his unwavering devotion to the Chennai Super Kings. He frequently displays his love for the car on social media. This 8-cylinder V8 engine costed him Rs. 74.6 lakh and has a maximum speed of 250 km/h and 515 Nm of torque.

Raina is also a proud owner of a Mahindra Thar 4×4. The off-roader, which cost him rs 16 lakh, has a 2.2L4 cylinder diesel motor and produces a toque of 300Nm while producing power of 130 bhp.

The CSK icon also owns a white coloured Audi Q7, which cost him Rs 80.2 lakh. The luxury car has a 3L4 cylinder diesel engine and produces 241 bhp along with torque of 550 Nm.

Raina also owns a yellow-coloured Porche Boxter S, which cost him Rs 1.2 crore. The two-seater that was part of a limited edition collection has a 3.4L engine with 325 bhp, which takes the car around 4.7 seconds to reach 100km/hr. The left-handed batter also owns a white-coloured Range Rover.

