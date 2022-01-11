South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

Chris Morris happens to be an all-rounder who played for South Africa. He also had a great stint in the IPL, being the most expensive overseas player to date. At 34, he has retired from all forms of cricket.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old took to his social media to announce his decision as he drew curtains to his 13-year-long career. The retirement means that Morris will not be available for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), having last played for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey, whether it be big or small… it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow 💙", Morris captioned the post on his social media handles.

ALSO READ: The 7 most expensive buys in IPL Auction history

As far as Morris's career numbers are concerned, they are phenomenal. In bowling, he has 196 wickets at an average of 24.48 in the First-Class (FC) format. In List-A, he has 126 from 98 innings at an economy of 5.20 and 290 from 231 at 7.78 of an economy in T20s. He has 2,571 runs at an average of 32.96 in FC with the bat. In List-A, he has 1,359 in 70 at 26.64, and in T20s, he has 1,868 from 153 at a 150.04 strike rate.

Earlier, Morris had retired from international cricket. Having represented the side across formats, he primarily impacted the limited-overs, claiming 48 in 42 ODIs and 34 in 23 T20Is, while he has just 12 from four Tests. As for the runs, he has 173 in Tests, 467 in the ODIs and 133 in the T20Is.