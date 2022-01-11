  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    Chris Morris happens to be an all-rounder who played for South Africa. He also had a great stint in the IPL, being the most expensive overseas player to date. At 34, he has retired from all forms of cricket.

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South African all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old took to his social media to announce his decision as he drew curtains to his 13-year-long career. The retirement means that Morris will not be available for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), having last played for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

    "Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey, whether it be big or small… it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow 💙", Morris captioned the post on his social media handles.

    ALSO READ: The 7 most expensive buys in IPL Auction history

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chris Morris (@tipo_morris)

    As far as Morris's career numbers are concerned, they are phenomenal. In bowling, he has 196 wickets at an average of 24.48 in the First-Class (FC) format. In List-A, he has 126 from 98 innings at an economy of 5.20 and 290 from 231 at 7.78 of an economy in T20s. He has 2,571 runs at an average of 32.96 in FC with the bat. In List-A, he has 1,359 in 70 at 26.64, and in T20s, he has 1,868 from 153 at a 150.04 strike rate.

    Earlier, Morris had retired from international cricket. Having represented the side across formats, he primarily impacted the limited-overs, claiming 48 in 42 ODIs and 34 in 23 T20Is, while he has just 12 from four Tests. As for the runs, he has 173 in Tests, 467 in the ODIs and 133 in the T20Is.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Amid fears of violence if Novak Djokovic plays calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

    Australian Open 2022: Amid fears of violence if Djokovic plays, calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

    Nayanthara to Hansika to Nidhi Aggarwal: 7 women Tamil star Simbu was linked with RCB

    Nayanthara to Hansika to Nidhi Aggarwal: 7 women Tamil star Simbu was linked with

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co win toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and co win toss and opt to bat; Umesh replaces Siraj

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon