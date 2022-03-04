RIP Shane Warne: A look at "Warnie's" career-best performances across formats

Shane Warne happened to be one of the greatest spin legends the sport has ever produced. He has passed away at 52. Here are his career-best performances across formats.

Australia's Shane Warne is undoubtedly one of the names that strike one's mind when it comes to the most excellent spinner of all time in cricket history. While the legend had already bid farewell to the sport more than a decade ago, he has now bid goodbye to the world on Friday, after passing away through a suspected heart attack. As the cricket world mourns his demise, we look at his career-best performances across formats to date.

Test - 8/71 vs England

Warne happens to be the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, having claimed 708 wickets. As for his best performance, it came in the Ashes, against England, where he claimed eight wickets 8/71 in the second innings of the 1994-95 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, which the hosts won by 184 runs. He claimed 13 wickets in the entire Test as he was adjudged the Man of the Match for his haul. Notably, it was also his best First-Class performance to date.

ODI - 5/33 vs Windies

In the 50-over format, it was against the Windies when he claimed a five-for. Played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Warne claimed 5/33 to push the Caribbeans onto the back foot, as the Australians sailed home comfortably with an eight-wicket win.

List-A - 6/42 vs Surrey

He had a better performance in the 50-over format in List-A cricket. During a domestic game in England, playing for Hamshire, Warne rattled Survey with a six-for, as he claimed 6/42. The match turned out to be too one-sided, as Hamshire got the job done by eight wickets.