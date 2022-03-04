'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management have confirmed.

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number
    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 8:29 PM IST

    In news that has sent shockwaves to cricket fans globally, Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack. 

    In a statement, Warne's management said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

    Also read: Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    Shane Warne, known for his vibrant personality both on and off the field, has not just left behind countless memories to cherish but also some words of inspiration for all.

    In his last Instagram post, the legendary spinner showed the world how age is just a number by sharing his zeal to get back to the best shape of his life by July this year.

    His post read, "Operation shred has started (10 days in), and the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let's go."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23)

    In his 15-year-career, Warne claimed 708 wickets in Tests and 293 wickets in ODIs. In 2013, Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Following this tragic death, the cricket community took to Twitter to condole the sad demise of the spin legend.

    It is a sad day for Australian cricket. Early on Friday morning, legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh passed away similarly at 74. The loss of two great legends has rattled the world of cricket.

    Shane Warne, too was among those who condoled the death of Rod Marsh. In a tweet, the legend wrote, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys &  girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

    RIP Shane Warne.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
