Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports

    India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli are expected to sit out the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August.

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:49 PM IST

    India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli are expected to sit out the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August. Reports suggest that both players have requested a break from the BCCI, following a strenuous schedule over the past few months, which included the IPL and the T20 World Cup.

    Rohit Sharma, aged 37, has been actively participating in cricket since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by engagements with Afghanistan, England, IPL, and the recent T20 World Cup.

    "Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    India will first face Bangladesh in 2 Tests, followed by a series of 3 Tests against New Zealand, before the highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Australia.

    Selectors and senior players are keen on judiciously managing their workload during this busy period, according to reports.

    "The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don't need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest," the source told the news agency.

    With Rohit absent, Hardik Pandya appears to be the frontrunner for the role, although KL Rahul, who previously led the ODI squad in South Africa, remains a contender as well.

     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 9:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game' snt

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game'

    Would be honoured to host Indian team Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation snt

    'Would be honoured to host Indian team': Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation

    Happy to do it Sanath Jayasuriya to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team snt

    'Happy to do it': Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as Sri Lanka's interim coach ahead of series against India

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH)

    Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH) snt

    'Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely': Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission; PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission; PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers

    Outrage erupts over horrific video of TMC 'goon' assaulting young woman in West Bengal's Ariadaha (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts over horrific video of TMC 'goon' assaulting young woman in West Bengal's Ariadaha (WATCH)

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold both private, extended talks on Tuesday: Kremlin snt

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold both private, extended talks on Tuesday: Kremlin

    Top 10 countries with most billionaires; Check India's rank gcw

    Top 10 countries with most billionaires; Check India's rank

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH) gcw

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon