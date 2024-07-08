Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports

India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli are expected to sit out the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli are expected to sit out the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August. Reports suggest that both players have requested a break from the BCCI, following a strenuous schedule over the past few months, which included the IPL and the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, aged 37, has been actively participating in cricket since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by engagements with Afghanistan, England, IPL, and the recent T20 World Cup.

"Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India will first face Bangladesh in 2 Tests, followed by a series of 3 Tests against New Zealand, before the highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Australia.

Selectors and senior players are keen on judiciously managing their workload during this busy period, according to reports.

"The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don't need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest," the source told the news agency.

With Rohit absent, Hardik Pandya appears to be the frontrunner for the role, although KL Rahul, who previously led the ODI squad in South Africa, remains a contender as well.

