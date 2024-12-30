Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's crushing 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Test has left captain Rohit Sharma "mentally disturbed", with India trailing 1-2 in the series ahead of the final Test in Sydney.

Melbourne: India's crushing 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Test has left captain Rohit Sharma "mentally disturbed". The loss means India trails 1-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, heading into the final Test in Sydney.

"It is mentally disturbing when you can't do what you have come to do," Rohit said.

Rohit unfiltered admission came amid the poor-show from the veterans in the top order, including himself and Virat Kohli.

Rohit conceded that his team failed to put up a fight, despite having Australia on the ropes at 90 for six in their second innings. "We wanted to fight till the end, but unfortunately, we couldn't do it," he said.

The Indian captain acknowledged that his team couldn't capitalize on favourable situations, citing the example of Australia's last-wicket partnership, which "probably cost us the game".

He also revealed the team wanted to go for the target but couldn't set a platform for it.

"We knew 340 wasn't going to be easy. We tried to set a platform and keep wickets in hand for the last two sessions, but they bowled perfectly as well. We wanted to go for the target, but we didn't set the platform from our side," Rohit said.

Rohit praised Nitish Kumar Reddy's century in the first innings, saying the youngster showed great character and technique.

"He's got everything to be successful at this level, I hope he goes from strength to strength, and he's got all the backing from the team as well," he said.

He also lauded Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling, saying he led the Indian attack "almost single-handedly".

"He just wants to play for the country and do well for the team, but unfortunately he's not got a lot of support from the other side," he added.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins justified his decision not to declare their second innings, saying he wanted to eliminate any chance of an Indian victory. "We put a lot of work into our lower-order batting, and we wanted to take an India victory out of the equation," he said.

Cummins described the MCG Test as "one of the best" he's been part of, with record crowds attending all five days. He praised Marnus Labuschagne's contribution in the second innings and Steve Smith's "amazing innings".

The fifth and final Test begins on January 3 in Sydney, with India looking to level the series and Australia aiming to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

