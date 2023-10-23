Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend

    Bishan Singh Bedi, renowned for his left-arm spin, played a pivotal role in India's golden era of spin bowling. In a career spanning 67 Test matches, he secured 266 wickets and achieved numerous memorable performances, including a remarkable display against Australia in 1969

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Bishan Singh Bedi, a cricketing legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad, and daughter Neha. Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Test matches for India, amassing 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team at the age of 21, facing West Indies in Kolkata. Over the next 12 years, he became renowned as one of the members of the famous spin quartet of India. 

    Bedi, one of India's greatest left-arm spinners, was known for weaving a web around batsmen across the world. He formed a formidable quartet of spin bowlers alongside off-spinners Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. This quartet was a key component of India's golden era of spin bowling.

    One of his most remarkable performances occurred in Perth, Australia, where he claimed 10 wickets in a match while conceding just 94 runs.

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend

    Bedi's excellence wasn't confined to international cricket; he was also among the top wicket-takers in first-class cricket, accumulating a total of 1,560 wickets in 370 matches. His record of 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket remains unmatched by any other Indian cricketer.

    Notable among his performances are his displays against Australia and New Zealand. In 1969, he took 21 wickets against Australia, including his career-best figures of 7 wickets for a mere 98 runs.

    Bedi was an integral part of the Indian cricket squad that made history during tours of England and the West Indies in the 1970s. His outstanding performance was evident when he claimed 25 wickets during England's tour of India in 1972 and 1976.

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend

    Bedi briefly served as the manager of the Indian cricket team during tours of New Zealand and England in 1990. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, he was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for several years.

    The passing of Bishan Singh Bedi marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, leaving a legacy of excellence and sportsmanship that will be remembered for generations to come.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cross border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute snt

    Cross-border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket snt

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute AJR

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unstoppable Proteas look to topple another opponent, Bangladesh wary of threat avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unstoppable Proteas look to topple another opponent, Bangladesh wary of threat

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: 'Will be remembered forever' - Indian cricketers pay tribute to legendary spinner snt

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: 'Will be remembered forever' - Indian cricketers pay tribute to legendary spinner

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, and more dazzle in gorgeous outfits for Navratri - See Photos

    Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, and more dazzle in gorgeous outfits for Navratri - See Photos

    Cross border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute snt

    Cross-border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket snt

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute AJR

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute

    How a Swiggy delivery boy helped a Bengalurean who ran out of fuel late night vkp

    How a Swiggy delivery boy helped a Bengalurean who ran out of fuel late night

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon
    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 9-11 attack, Mumbai terror strike, Tsunami but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life says Yasi Qauda

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: '9/11, 26/11, Tsunami... but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Crime Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon